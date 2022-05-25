abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 244,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 373,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

