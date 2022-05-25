ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 66,793 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. 7,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

