Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $341,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD opened at $249.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.61.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

