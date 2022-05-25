AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of AAON worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AAON by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

AAON stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

