Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.92 and last traded at $46.92. 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AALBF)

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.