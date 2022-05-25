Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.92 and last traded at $46.92. 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.
Aalberts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AALBF)
