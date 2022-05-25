$75.85 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will report $75.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $313.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $330.65 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $332.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,632. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $97,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Kent purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $59,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,043.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,800 shares of company stock worth $140,445. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 159,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

