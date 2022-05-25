$745.31 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to post $745.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.50 million and the lowest is $696.78 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 233,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.