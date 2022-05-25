$729.10 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will report $729.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.20 million to $739.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,507,511 shares in the company, valued at $144,558,009.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,482,000. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 755,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,734. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

