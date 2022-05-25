6,434 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Purchased by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TuSimple by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after buying an additional 1,382,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TuSimple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,297,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,500,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TuSimple by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,133,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 293,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TuSimple by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 343,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ TSP traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 1,713,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

