$626.75 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post $626.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $794.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

OSTK stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 1,479,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $750,760. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

