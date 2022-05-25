600,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ZINGU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,698. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZINGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.