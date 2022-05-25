55,882 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

