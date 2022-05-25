5,424 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

