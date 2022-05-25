50,000 Shares in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Bought by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.31% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,483,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,065,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,639,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOA stock traded up $10.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,233. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

