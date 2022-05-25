$459.42 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to announce $459.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.27 million and the highest is $474.57 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $566.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,909,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 248,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,894. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.