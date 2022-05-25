45,581 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,837,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 912.2% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 101,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 91,909 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,476,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 4,104,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

