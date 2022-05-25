454,310 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,094,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.10 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.60) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

