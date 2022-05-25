4,501 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.