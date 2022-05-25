$438.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $438.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $396.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $59.28. 430,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,411 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

