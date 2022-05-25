4,175 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,165,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,050,473 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

