40,300 Shares in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of CareCloud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

