$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) to post $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Exelon reported sales of $7.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $18.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $19.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,402,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

