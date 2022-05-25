3,116 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $50,645,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 625.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALLETE by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 286.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE ALE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

