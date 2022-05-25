30,076 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

