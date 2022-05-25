$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.28 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 642,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

