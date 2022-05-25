26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.