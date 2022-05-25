$218.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will report $218.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.40 million and the highest is $219.73 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $234.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $951.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.20 million to $957.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

AVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 138,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

