205,155 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,000. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

KO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 15,348,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,332,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,845 shares of company stock valued at $39,601,992. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.