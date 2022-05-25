$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.17. 696,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $192.99 and a 12 month high of $264.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,046. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

