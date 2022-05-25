196,261 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 196,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 12,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.