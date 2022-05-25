1,817 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13,130.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,629,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 801,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,361,000 after purchasing an additional 78,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $232.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

