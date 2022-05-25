1,612 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

