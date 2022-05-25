15,500 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Generac makes up about 4.0% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $328,743,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Generac by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

Shares of GNRC traded up $15.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,409. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average of $311.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

