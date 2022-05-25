15,000 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Entergy comprises about 1.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,148,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,422,000 after purchasing an additional 334,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entergy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,370,000 after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.84. 803,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,591. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

