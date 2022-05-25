1,481 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,057,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after purchasing an additional 325,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

IRT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 134,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,787. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

