1,441 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,995. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

