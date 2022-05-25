$144.95 Million in Sales Expected for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to post sales of $144.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azenta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $147.55 million. Azenta reported sales of $315.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full year sales of $585.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $590.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $680.09 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $698.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AZTA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29. Azenta has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

