134,369 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Pinterest makes up about 1.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 23,164,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,166,344. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

