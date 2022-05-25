12,981 Shares in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

EIS stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

