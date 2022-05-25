$10.11 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will post $10.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the highest is $10.74 million. Epizyme reported sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $43.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $47.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.01 million, with estimates ranging from $61.40 million to $94.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,522,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 24.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,450,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,248 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 90.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 23.5% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,366. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

