$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.52 billion. EQT reported sales of $996.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NYSE EQT traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $46.85. 8,035,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $157,875,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

