$1.27 EPS Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. NetApp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,109 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 3,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.