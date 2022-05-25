$1.19 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Kforce posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. 125,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $634,765 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 113.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,462 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

