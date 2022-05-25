$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.77. Allstate posted earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $14.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.95. 2,035,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,181. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

