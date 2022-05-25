$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.
In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.