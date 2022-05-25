$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.92. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

BPRN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.