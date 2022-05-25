-$0.79 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.66). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 31,898,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,724,707. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

