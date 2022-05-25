$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 210,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $938.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

