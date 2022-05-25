-$0.70 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

BCEL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.68. 10,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Atreca has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atreca by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

