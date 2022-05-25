$0.43 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 1,642,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

